Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.19 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

