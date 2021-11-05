Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $242.60 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

