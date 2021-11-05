Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

TWST opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

