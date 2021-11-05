Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 53,988 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,988 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,240,917. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

