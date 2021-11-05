CUE Protocol Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.60 or 0.00059942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $278,814.64 and approximately $15,536.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

