Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Phillip D. Green Sells 77,575 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $133.09 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.