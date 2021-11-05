Customers Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

CUBI stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

