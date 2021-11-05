CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

