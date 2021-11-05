Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 million to $13.70 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $41.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.59 million to $41.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,056. The company has a market cap of $271.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.