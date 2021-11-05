DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE AOS opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

