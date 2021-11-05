DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CCBG stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.