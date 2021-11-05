DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Tops $71.64 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $71.64 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

