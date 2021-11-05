Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.21 ($72.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of BN opened at €57.26 ($67.36) on Friday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.37.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

