Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 115.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 120.00 to 115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.