Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to “Underweight” by Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 95.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

