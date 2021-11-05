DAOventures Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6,893.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005615 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

