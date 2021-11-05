Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

