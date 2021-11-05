Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

Datadog stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of -982.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

