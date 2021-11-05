Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,571.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $418,809.37 and approximately $9,571.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 774,883 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.