David R. Brennan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

