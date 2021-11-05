David Zaccardelli Sells 52,056 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNA opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

