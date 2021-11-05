Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

