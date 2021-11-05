Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

