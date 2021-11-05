Deeper Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.52 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $148.76 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00084231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00104096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.00 or 0.07323659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.11 or 0.99905158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022758 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

