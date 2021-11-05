Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DH opened at $40.43 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $4,295,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

