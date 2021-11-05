Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 141.02%.

DNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 273,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.