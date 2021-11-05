Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 141.02%.
DNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 273,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
