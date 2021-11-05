Dennis Polk Sells 1,300 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78.

SYNNEX stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

