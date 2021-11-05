Derwent London’s (DLN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,401 ($44.43) on Thursday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,589.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,517.43.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

