Deutsche Bank AG Invests $30,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $125,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.