Deutsche Bank AG Invests $31,000 in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 235.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYX has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.