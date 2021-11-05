Deutsche Bank AG Takes $30,000 Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Esports Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $54.00.
About Esports Technologies
