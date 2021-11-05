Deutsche Bank AG Takes $30,000 Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Esports Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.