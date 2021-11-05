Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000.

IXJ opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

