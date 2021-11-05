Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of FRE opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.45 and a 200-day moving average of €43.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

