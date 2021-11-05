Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 4,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,809. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,117,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

