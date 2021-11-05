Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

ZBH stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $134.69 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

