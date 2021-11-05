Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 6,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Grifols has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grifols by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.