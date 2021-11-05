Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of GRFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 6,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Grifols has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
