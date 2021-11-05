Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $370.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $346.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

