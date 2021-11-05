Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €7.14 ($8.40).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

