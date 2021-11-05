Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during trading on Friday, reaching €57.45 ($67.59). 4,232,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.70. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

