Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €57.45 ($67.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,425 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.70. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.