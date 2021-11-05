Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.82% of Devon Energy worth $953,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.