Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,263.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 276,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.