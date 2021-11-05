Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

