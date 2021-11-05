Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.47. 773,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.