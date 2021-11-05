Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.440 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of APPS opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

