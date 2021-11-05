Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 668,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.97 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $101.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

