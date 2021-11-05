Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTB. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

