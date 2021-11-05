Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,693 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 122,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $65.24 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 175.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 in the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

