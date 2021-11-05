Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 700 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.