Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 829 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of RGC Resources worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.